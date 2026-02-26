Get started
EU & UK Ecommerce VAT reforms
In 2021 the EU and UK have overhauled their ecommerce VAT regimes to simplify compliance and reduce VAT fraud.
Whether you are a seller or marketplace, you need to understand your obligations to avoid extra VAT costs and a bad customer experience.

EU 2021 ecommerce VAT package
On 1 July 2021, the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) introduced sweeping reforms to the VAT obligations for B2C ecommerce sellers and marketplaces.
These include: the One-Stop Shop (OSS) single EU VAT return; withdrawal of the €22 import VAT exemption with the introduction of the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS); and marketplace deemed supplier obligations.
UK marketplace VAT & customs changes
In January 2021, online marketplaces trading into the UK, were hit by a triple wave of customs obligations and VAT charges, due to: the end of the Brexit transition period, HMRC's new rules on imports and cross-border marketplace VAT liabilities.
Find out more how this affects your business in the UK in the links below:
UK VAT reforms overview

Read an overview of the 2021 UK VAT reforms for ecommerce sellers and marketplaces in this article
Read time: 20 minutes
Read more
UK VAT reforms guide

Everything you need to know about the UK's VAT reforms for ecommerce which came into affect on January 1, 2021.
Read time: 2-3 hours
Download guide
