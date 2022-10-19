Avalara Introduces Automated UPC Sales Tax Mapping to its Industry-Leading Compliance Platform

Microsoft Dynamics NAV and AX users among first to benefit from UPC MatrixMaster enhancement

Bainbridge Island, WA – March 4, 2014 – Avalara, Inc., (www.Avalara.com), a leading cloud-based sales tax and compliance automation technology provider, today introduced a new functionality for its SaaS solution AvaTax™: rapid sales tax results based on millions of pre-mapped Universal Product Codes (UPC), which includes specialized sales taxability data at the SKU or item level. Avalara is launching the new functionality for Dynamics NAV and AX users on March 4 at Convergence 2014, the premier event for the Microsoft Dynamics customer and partner business community.

AvaTax works in conjunction with hundreds of billing systems, financial applications, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems serving businesses of all sizes. The Microsoft Dynamics user community will be among the first to recognize Avalara’s automated UPC mapping enhancement made possible because of Avalara’s recent integration with UPC MatrixMaster™, one of the world’s largest database of sales tax data for millions of products in thousands of jurisdiction across the U.S.

Using Universal Product Codes, commonly known as bar codes, AvaTax determines taxability information for millions of products in thousands of tax jurisdictions nationwide. AvaTax works for many businesses that sell products identified with alpha or numeric codes, enabling businesses to process large volumes of products in most file layouts for product taxability determinations.

“Our UPC mapping feature helps businesses eliminate sales tax confusion while reducing exposure risk,” said Pascal Van Dooren, EVP of sales and marketing at Avalara. “The automatic mapping enhancement is part of Avalara’s quest to provide industry-leading solutions across our entire service based compliance platform.”

Today, most accounting software and ERP solutions do not automatically determine the taxability of items using Universal Product Codes, and managing taxability manually can be time-consuming, costly, and complicated. Unfortunately, companies that make incorrect taxability determinations can face significant exposure. Audits are on the rise, and under- or misreported taxes by business can create an opportunity for audits and penalties. “AvaTax relieves accounting departments of this risk and burden by automating calculation and compliance tasks so businesses can focus on more valuable activities,” said Van Dooren.

Avalara’s automated sales tax and compliance solution seamlessly integrates with virtually any ERP application, beginning with Microsoft Dynamics AX, GP, and NAV solutions. Tax calculation can be scheduled to fit with a company’s filing schedule and processed quickly at the click of a button. Tax data is then automatically made available to AvaTax Returns, streamlining the tax management process while eliminating the complexities and long hours.

About Avalara

Avalara makes sales and VAT tax compliance simple and automatic for thousands of customers worldwide every day. Each year its SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions deliver billions of tax decisions, manage millions of exemption certificates, file hundreds of thousands of sales tax returns, and remit billions of tax dollars to states nationwide.

Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing technology companies, Avalara is integrated with leading ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve millions of businesses worldwide. Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 500 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com