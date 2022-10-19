Avalara Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle E-Business Suite

Las Vegas, NV - April 13, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of AvaTax™ with Oracle E-Business Suite 12.2.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. Avalara integrates with Oracle E-Business Suite to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount in real time on invoices, including new and updated quotes, sales orders and return orders.

”Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between AvaTax and Oracle E-Business Suite 12.2 is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said Kevin O’Brien, senior director, ISV and SaaS Strategy, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

“AvaTax’s integration with Oracle E-Business Suite can make it easy for customers to install and start saving time,” said Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer of Avalara. “We’re thrilled to achieve Oracle Validated Integration, and pleased to provide our solutions to customers in a fast, easy, and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides a suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, commerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

Avalara representatives are available to discuss their compliance solutions from booth number 541 at Oracle COLLABORATE 15, a business and technology conference for Oracle customers and partners held April 12-16, 2015 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Oracle Validated Integration

Oracle Validated Integration, available through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of complementary partner software products with Oracle Applications and specific Oracle Fusion Middleware solutions have been validated, and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations. Partners who have successfully completed the program are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” logo. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/solutions/index.html.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Specialized is the latest version of Oracle’s partner program that provides partners with tools to better develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN Specialized offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to differentiate through Specializations. Specializations are achieved through competency development, business results, expertise and proven success. To find out more visit http://www.oracle.com/partners.

