ECi e-automate® Software Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA - July 24, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced ECi e-automate® software, a business system for dealers in the service technology industry, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this alliance, e-automate customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offerings.

“We’re always looking for solutions that help our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Laryssa Alexander, President of ECi’s Service Technology Division. “The integration with Avalara will allow our users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations. Avalara represents the type of alliance we seek out to help our customers build stronger businesses.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to e-automate users in a fast, easy and cost-effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome ECi e-automate into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and today provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About ECi

The ECi Software Solutions family of companies provides business and e-commerce solutions, offering on premise and cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECi’s companies have served the manufacturing, service technology, office supplies, contract office furniture, lumber and building materials, hardware and jan/san sectors. Privately held, ECi is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices and companies throughout the U.S., Australia, England and the Netherlands. For information, email info(at)ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECiSolutions.com, or call (800) 959-3367.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.