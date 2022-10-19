Implico Group Certified for Avalara’s Excise Tax Automation Solution

Strategic Partnership Allows Implico and SAP Customers to Automate Their Fuel Tax Determination Process

Bainbridge Island, WA – July 7, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, today announced that Implico Group, a leading global provider of intelligent IT solutions for the Oil & Gas downstream industry for SAP systems, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for indirect tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Implico and SAP customers now have access to Avalara AvaTax Excise™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution to automatically calculate the final sales and excise tax amounts on every fuel invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We’re always focused on helping our SAP clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Thomas Weggelaar, CEO of Implico. “Our integration with Avalara will allow SAP users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara, said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions, including AvaTax Excise, to SAP customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage indirect taxes. We’re pleased to welcome Implico into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

As part of Avalara’s excise tax solution suite, AvaTax Excise identifies and calculates indirect taxes for fuel transactions with built-in support for all major jurisdictions in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. AvaTax Excise enables companies of all sizes to quickly calculate excise taxes to enable accurate invoicing, accruals, and reconciliation of energy-related indirect taxes.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

Implico Group

The Implico Group is an international consulting and software company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany with subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA.

Implico supplies consulting services, IT services and software solutions that help medium and large enterprises around the world optimize their logistics and business processes – from order entry and scheduling, to route optimization and telematics, right through to invoicing and reporting. Implico combines many years of experience gained in numerous successful projects in the process industry with the very latest IT and ERP/SAP expertise.

One of Implico’s key areas of expertise is the oil and gas downstream industry. Five of the world's ten largest oil companies rely on Implico's industry experience, consultancy expertise and high-performance solutions — including OpenTAS®, SAP® SDM (Secondary Distribution Management) and SAP® RFNO (Retail Fuel Network Operations).

Implico is a Microsoft Gold Partner, a Software Development Partner of SAP and a member of the Oracle Partner Network. The company was founded in 1983. The Implico Group currently employs around 200 staff. More information at: www.implico.com