WebLinc Partners with Avalara to Offer Sales Tax Automation to Fast-Growing Online Retailers

Bainbridge Island, WA - August 11, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced WebLinc, a commerce platform provider for fast-growing online retailers, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. This strategic partnership pre-integrates Avalara’s SaaS offering for sales tax management directly into WebLinc’s digital commerce platform, ensuring clients can easily implement sales tax calculations from their digital and mobile storefronts.

WebLinc’s customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice, eliminating the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions. WebLinc partners with best-in-breed solution providers that add value to its digital commerce platform, which leverages new, agile technologies to be highly scalable and provide a wide range of omnichannel features and functionality that match a retailer’s brand.

“Our integration with Avalara helps our clients overcome the headaches associated with tax compliance challenges,” said Darren Hill, CEO and co-founder of WebLinc. “WebLinc is known for incorporating the most innovative technologies and offerings that make merchants’ lives easier and ensure they remain competitive. This strategic partnership is an extension of our promise to clients that, by using the WebLinc platform, their online operations will run efficiently and scale with their businesses.”

Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to WebLinc clients in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s digital world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome WebLinc into our partner community.”

Avalara pioneered a Web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About WebLinc

WebLinc is the commerce platform provider for fast growing online retailers. The WebLinc Commerce Platform’s modern, agile technologies and WebLinc’s strategic expertise empower mid- to large-size retailers to consistently out-pace their competition. Based in Philadelphia with satellite offices in New York and Canada, WebLinc powers commerce sites for dynamic, high-growth retailers including URBN’s brands Free People, Terrain and BHLDN, U.S. Polo Assn., Thomas Scientific, Jeffers Pet, Hello Kitty and many more. To learn more, visit www.weblinc.com, follow @WebLinc or call 215-925-1800