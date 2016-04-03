3 Reasons Why Finance Thrives On One Cloud Platform

Cloud technology has fundamentally transformed the way we run our businesses, and it represents a huge opportunity for finance. As old-fashioned spreadsheets and legacy accounting solutions are falling short, more and more finance departments are turning to cloud based applications. According to the 2016 CFO Sentiment Study conducted by the CFO Alliance, 79% percent of companies surveyed are currently leveraging cloud-based applications. Although finance has historically been slower to embrace the cloud, it’s clear the focus has shifted. Finance executives are now realizing the huge benefits to be gained from the cloud in terms of faster order-to-cash cycles, tax automation, revenue management, reporting and more.

The Single Platform Advantage



But while finance departments are racing to the cloud, it’s important to remember that not all clouds are built the same. Hastily adopting multiple cloud applications may provide short-term solutions, but these disparate systems can lead to bigger pains down the line – desynchronized data and time-consuming integration just to name a few. The key is to choose a platform on which finance can effectively and efficiently operate with the rest of your business, all within a single database. Here are three reasons why finance thrives on one platform:

1. One true source of data: One unified platform gives your finance, sales and services teams a complete 360 ̊ view of customer data, allowing them to see across the entire organization and drill into real-time data using one set of reporting and analytics tools.

2. Eliminate departmental silos: With a common platform, finance can share real-time financial data with others in the organization and field questions regarding revenue and costs from across the entire business, breaking down those departmental barriers. Social collaboration tools promote teamwork in an engaging way that siloed systems are unable to achieve.

3. Optimize close periods: One platform allows finance to manage financial data continuously, right up to the close cycle. Complete visibility of data, real-time reporting and better compliance support all add up to one huge benefit: a faster close cycle.

Cloud financial management is about much more than simply replacing on-site software or systems; it’s about empowering your finance team with the tools to work smarter, not harder by aligning your financials with the rest of the business.

Want to learn how your finance team can thrive on one cloud platform? Join Avalara and FinancialForce for an upcoming webinar on "Why Accounting on Salesforce Makes Perfect Cents" on April 13, 2016 at 10:00am PT to hear how our joint customer has taken finance to the next level with FinancialForce Financial Management and Avalara AvaTax for FinancialForce on the Salesforce App Cloud.

