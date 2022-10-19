Avalara and OneBill Partner to Automate Communications Tax Management

Built-in solution enables OneBill’s UCSPs to spend less time managing tax compliance and more time driving business success

Seattle, WA and Santa Clara, CA – June 9, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, and OneBill Software, Inc., a premier, complete Quote-to-Cash platform provider for Unified Communication Service Providers (UCSP), today announced that OneBill has fulfilled Avalara’s rigorous certification requirements and joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) for tax compliance, including communications taxes, directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, UCSPs of OneBill UCSP customers can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates the applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving UCSPs more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, OneBill customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

OneBill founder and CEO, JK Chelladurai said, “We’re bringing together multiple business systems that any UCSP would need and use, and our integration with Avalara is a complementary step towards this goal. We’re pleased to partner with Avalara to provide OneBill customers with a streamlined and accurate way to calculate communications tax as part of a comprehensive billing solution. In today’s rapidly changing and expanding communications industry, Avalara’s leading expertise stands alone, providing our CSPs with the specialized automation they need to effectively manage tax compliance.

“Rapid innovation is transforming the communications industry at a lightning-fast pace,” said Matt Tormollen, executive vice president and general manager at Avalara. “Keeping up with the tax implications of a continuously changing market is a challenge for businesses of any size. No matter how complex the tax challenge, Avalara has the tools and knowledge to simplify and streamline tax compliance requirements for OneBill UCSPs. We’re excited to welcome OneBill into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, billing platforms, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance CloudTM platform is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com.

About OneBill

OneBill’s Billing-as-a-Service platform supports and simplifies the complex billing and revenue management needs of Unified Communication Service Providers and their resellers. OneBill is an enterprise class scalable, flexible, and configurable platform that fully automates the Quote-to-cash process and has several customers using the platform successfully to manage their billing including tax management, provisioning, CRM and reseller/partner management operations.

OneBill enable solution providers and their reseller partners to bundle products and services from any carrier, any vendor, allowing them to create “ONE-BILL”. UCSPs can maximize their market and margin opportunities with the platform.

A privately held company, OneBill Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara and has its Research & Development center in Bangalore, India. More information at www.onebillsoftware.com