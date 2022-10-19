Avalara Partners with Odoo to Provide Sales Tax Automation

Built-in solution enables Odoo customers to spend less time managing tax compliance and more time driving business success

Seattle, WA – July 18, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses, today announced that Odoo, a global open-source software provider offering a multi-functional suite of business and commerce apps, has joined its community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) for tax compliance directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Odoo customers can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates sales tax for every invoice line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, Odoo users can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, remittance and exemption certificate management services.

Astrid Van Lierde, Director of Partnerships at Odoo said, “As tax complexity and the demand for ecommerce solutions grow, the inefficiency of traditional methods creates a huge need for automation in a modern online store. Odoo seeks to solve every efficiency breakdown in the daily operations of any business type, and our partnership with Avalara creates a new avenue for customers to easily maintain tax compliance in their sales processes.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This integration allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Odoo customers in a fast, easy, and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world, commerce happens in real-time so businesses need to generate accurate invoices (including sales tax) in real-time. We’re pleased to welcome Odoo into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platform.

Odoo for Small Businesses

Odoo is now available at no charge to any business using a single Odoo app. For instant access to this stand-alone offer (including unlimited users), visit https://www.odoo.com/r/Avalara.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Our Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

More information at: www.avalara.com

About Odoo

Odoo is a global, open-source software provider, offering a suite of fully integrated business apps capable of solving any business need. From CRM to ecommerce, Accounting to HR, Stock Management to Billing and Invoicing, Odoo’s official modules along with thousands of developed by its user community give Odoo an unparalleled functional scope. Odoo’s mission is to fulfill every business need with a single unified platform to provide maximum functionality, ease of use, scalability, ease of development and a competitive edge for all businesses large and small.

More information at: www.odoo.com