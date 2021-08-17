Modernize your compliance game with Avalara AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol

An industry in flux

The beverage alcohol industry is changing under our feet. The COVID-19 pandemic has become a catalyst for trends that were already in motion prior to tasting rooms, restaurants, and bars shutting down or scaling back considerably. Licensees in all tiers of the industry had to evolve almost overnight to survive the massive channel shift from on-premises to off-premises sales, and from a customer experience that moved from the tasting room to a more virtual, online experience. Ecommerce adoption was inevitable, but the pandemic is an accelerant that created significant change.

Wineries that had already invested in ecommerce saw substantial growth during the early weeks of the pandemic. Most distilleries, breweries, and retailers, on the other hand, had to quickly learn how to establish an online presence and create a checkout experience for pickup, delivery, or shipment. One of the many tough decisions businesses faced was whether to get something up and running swiftly, or to take a more thoughtful approach to choosing systems that will serve them well in the longer run.

A better way to manage change

Avalara AvaTax is the right tax and compliance solution for ecommerce sellers and DTC shippers in any industry. With more than 700 partner connectors and integrations, 2,400 unique tax codes, and content from over 190 countries, the powerful AvaTax engine connects seamlessly to business systems to enable fast, secure, reliable tax calculations in real time. As local jurisdictions, states, and countries continue to evolve their tax regimes to establish new rules for marketplace facilitators and economic nexus, the AvaTax cloud-based content system is always up to date.

We’re now announcing the launch of Avalara AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol. This new capability enables wineries, distilleries, breweries, and retailers to calculate highly accurate sales and use tax rates plus beverage alcohol-specific tax rates at the time of transaction. This "multi-tax" capability for beverage alcohol licensees, marketplaces, and delivery apps is available today, and you can see it in action with certified partners like Commerce7 and VineSpring.

If you’re looking to upgrade your ecommerce, moving your ERP to the cloud, or just interested in doing a better job of accurately calculating tax, consider AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol. Existing customers will also find it a great complement to our Licensing, Product Registration, and Returns offerings for Beverage Alcohol licensees. Contact us if you're interested in learning more or seeing a demo of AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol.