Key takeaways

Common scenarios that cause businesses to incur unexpected nexus

The pros and cons of different lending solutions for businesses with tax debt

When it might make sense to take out a loan to pay for tax liabilities

Tax obligations can sneak up on you. Looming deadlines and overstretched budgets may leave you wondering how to keep up with all your payments.

Can your business get a loan for tax payments in these situations? The simple answer is yes, but the type of lending solution you secure can have a big impact on the overall financial health of your business.

Find out your financing options, including when a loan makes the most sense and what alternatives are available.

Why might companies need a loan for taxes?

Business taxes tend to be a lot more complicated than personal taxes, and financing for these obligations is more common than you might think. Unexpected cash flow gaps and tax law complexity can contribute to unforeseen tax burdens.

For example, your small business might expand across state lines without realizing it now owes taxes in this new jurisdiction. When tax season rolls around, and your accountant flags the need to pay back taxes, your business may not have the cash flow to cover this new cost.

Loans can help small businesses with tax debt, giving companies more flexibility to deal with situations involving:

Back taxes or missed payments

Quarterly tax deadlines

Seasonal shifts in cash flow

Missed or delayed tax payments can come with serious consequences. Interest accrues quickly on missed payments to the IRS, which can divert funds away from other business expenses over a longer period of time. In more severe cases, the IRS can put a lien on your business assets, which can limit access to future funding and, in extreme situations, lead to hefty fines or jail time.

What does financing unpaid business taxes look like?

Luckily, you don't need to forgo payments on other overhead expenses to cover unpaid taxes. With the help of financing options, you can meet both your tax obligations and cover your ongoing operational costs. You might look into:

Business tax loans. Most traditional business loans have interest rates below 10%, which can make them an appealing option for financing tax payments. However, these are also the hardest types of loans to qualify for — and businesses that are already behind on their taxes might not have the credit to qualify for the most favorable terms.

Most traditional business loans have interest rates below 10%, which can make them an appealing option for financing tax payments. However, these are also the hardest types of loans to qualify for — and businesses that are already behind on their taxes might not have the credit to qualify for the most favorable terms. Alternative lending. Online business loans tend to have higher interest rates, sometimes well above 10% APR. In cases where you have a lien looming and don't have other cash flow solutions, this can still be a helpful tool. You might also look into Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, lines of credit, or merchant cash advances (MCAs) as other alternatives.

Online business loans tend to have higher interest rates, sometimes well above 10% APR. In cases where you have a lien looming and don't have other cash flow solutions, this can still be a helpful tool. You might also look into Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, lines of credit, or merchant cash advances (MCAs) as other alternatives. IRS payment plans. IRS payment plans don't front you cash flow like loans do, but they may offer you more reasonable repayment timeline terms. If you owe back taxes, you may be eligible for a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA), amnesty program, or other penalty relief.

In short, you can get a loan or other influx of cash in order to cover your taxes. The first step is to speak with a tax expert to see what your obligations are and what financing options offer the best terms based on your eligibility.

When does taking out a loan make sense?

Taking out a loan for tax payment typically makes sense when the overall cost of the loan is less than the cost of penalties for delayed or missed payments to the IRS. It might make sense if you need to:

Prevent federal tax liens to maintain good credit

Avoid seizure or freezing of assets like bank accounts

Maintain healthy cash flow during a seasonal dip

Keep in mind that all lending and financing solutions come with their own set of risks. If you don't plan carefully, you may end up with greater debt or cash flow problems. Always speak to a tax expert to understand what you're obligated to pay and when.

What are your alternative business tax loan options?

Even if lending makes sense, alternative financing options can sometimes give you greater control and more favorable terms than traditional loans.

Avalara Capital is an integrated financing service for AvaTax users. Purpose-built to help small businesses finance tax debt then focus on long-term growth, this line of credit is simple and streamlined. Apply in minutes directly from your AvaTax dashboard and see your borrowing limit. There's no hard credit check or personal guarantee required.

Funds from Avalara Capital can be applied toward outstanding tax debt. You can also keep the line of credit open as an always-on cash flow resource to cover growth opportunities without jeopardizing operational funds. Avalara Capital offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees, quick access to funds (think days, rather than weeks), and minimal paperwork.

Financing with Avalara Capital

If paying taxes is a financial priority for your business in order to avoid accruing interest, fees, and liens, Avalara Capital offers an alternative to traditional loans that allows you to stay compliant and maintain liquidity. How you pay the business taxes you owe depends on your circumstances, and you should always consult with a tax professional to understand your full obligations.

Learn more about Avalara Capital financing options.