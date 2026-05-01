For years, Software as a Service (SaaS) helped businesses manage tax compliance by digitizing workflows, automating key tasks, and making finance teams more efficient. But SaaS still depends on people to run it.

A new model has emerged: Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) is powered by agentic systems that actually do the work.

That shift marks a turning point for the millions of businesses that oversee tax and compliance obligations. It moves the effort from a reactive, manual process to a proactive, always-on capability. It introduces the idea of a 24/7 digital compliance team. And it signals the next evolution beyond SaaS.

Key takeaways

Tax compliance is shifting from periodic to continuous.

Real-time enforcement and growing transaction volumes require compliance at the moment of transaction.

Real-time enforcement and growing transaction volumes require compliance at the moment of transaction. SaaS improved efficiency — but still relies on human involvement.

Although SaaS digitized workflows, it depends on users to configure rules, manage exceptions, and maintain processes.

Although SaaS digitized workflows, it depends on users to configure rules, manage exceptions, and maintain processes. AI introduces intelligence into the compliance life cycle.

AI-powered systems can interpret data, detect anomalies, and adapt to regulatory changes as they happen, helping improve accuracy and speed.

AI-powered systems can interpret data, detect anomalies, and adapt to regulatory changes as they happen, helping improve accuracy and speed. Agentic AI moves from supporting tasks to executing tasks.

Agentic systems can perform compliance tasks autonomously within defined controls, reducing manual workload and enabling more consistent outcomes.

Agentic systems can perform compliance tasks autonomously within defined controls, reducing manual workload and enabling more consistent outcomes. Finance teams can shift from manual work to strategic oversight.

With routine compliance tasks handled by intelligent systems, tax specialists can focus more on risk strategy, planning, and business growth.

The limits of SaaS in a real-time world

SaaS transformed tax compliance by replacing spreadsheets and manual processes with cloud-based scalable systems. It made tasks like calculating tax, filing returns, and managing exempt sales faster and more accurate. It also made reporting more consistent and data easier to manage.

But SaaS has a built-in constraint: It requires human direction.

Users still need to:

Configure advanced rules.

Monitor and account for exceptions.

Reconcile discrepancies.

Manage workflows across various systems.

That model worked when compliance operated on a delay and teams had time to review, adjust, and file after transactions occurred.

That model is breaking down.

Governments are accelerating digital enforcement. More than 60 countries have introduced or are implementing e-invoicing and continuous transaction controls (CTC). Compliance is moving closer to the moment of transaction, where errors surface immediately and expectations for accuracy are higher.

At the same time, transaction volumes are growing rapidly. Global ecommerce continues to grow, driving more cross-border complexity and jurisdictional variation.

This results in a gap between what SaaS enables and what modern compliance demands.

From automation to intelligence

Traditional automation executes predefined logic. It follows rules. It works well when conditions are stable and predictable, but rules change frequently. Data is incomplete or unstructured. New business models create new tax scenarios.

AI changes how systems operate in this environment. It introduces intelligence into the compliance life cycle because it can:

Interpret data as it’s created.

Identify anomalies in real time.

Adapt to regulatory changes.

Recommend or take action.

This is not just better automation. It’s a different model.

AI-powered tax and compliance combines machine learning, natural language processing, and intelligent automation to continuously interpret, validate, and execute compliance. It operates across the full transaction life cycle — from classification to reporting to audit readiness.

And that’s only part of the story.

What “agentic” really means

Agentic AI is the next step.

Instead of assisting users, agentic systems act on their behalf. They execute workflows, coordinate across systems, and make decisions within defined controls.

For tax and compliance, this involves:

Continuously monitoring transactions.

Automatically applying the correct tax rates and/or rules.

Flagging and resolving exceptions.

Generating and filing reports.

Maintaining audit-ready documentation.

Without constant human intervention.

Think of it as moving from “software you use” to “systems that work for you.”

Avalara describes this shift as Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ — a model where AI-powered systems operate as an extension of the finance team, handling routine compliance tasks with speed and consistency.

The difference is practical. SaaS improves productivity. Agentic AI transforms how work gets done.

The rise of the 24/7 digital compliance team

One of the clearest ways to understand this shift is through the idea of a digital workforce.

A traditional tax team is constrained by time, capacity, and resources. Even highly efficient teams face limits, including: peak workloads during filing periods, manual review cycles, and dependence on specialized expertise.

An agentic system operates differently.

It works continuously. It scales instantly. It doesn’t wait for instructions to process transactions or identify risks.

A 24/7 digital compliance team can:

Validate the correct tax determination at the point of transaction.

Monitor global regulatory changes.

Maintain consistent application of tax rules across systems.

Reduce manual intervention in high-volume workflows.

This doesn’t replace human expertise; it changes how that expertise is used.

Instead of spending time on repetitive tasks, tax specialists can focus on higher-value work, including interpreting complex scenarios, managing risk strategy, and supporting business growth.

Agentic AI helps teams operate at a higher level, not just a faster one.

Why this shift matters now

The move from SaaS to agentic AI isn’t theoretical, rather it’s driven by structural changes in how compliance works.

Real-time regulatory enforcement

Governments are requiring immediate visibility into transactions. Delayed compliance models are becoming less viable.

Increasing complexity

More jurisdictions, more rules, and more transaction types create conditions that are difficult to manage manually or with static systems.

Data fragmentation

Tax-relevant data exists across ERP, ecommerce, billing, and finance systems. Connecting and interpreting that data requires more than rules-based automation.

Resource constraints

Tax expertise is limited and costly. Businesses need ways to scale compliance without scaling headcount.

Agentic AI addresses these common challenges by embedding intelligence directly into workflows.

Operating model changes for finance leaders

For CFOs and tax leaders, this shift reflects a broader change in how compliance operates within the business. Historically, compliance was a downstream function. Transactions happened first. Tax followed.

That model is being replaced by one where compliance is embedded in operations.

Agentic systems enable:

Real-time tax determination

Continuous reporting

Always-on audit readiness

Integrated controls across systems

This changes the role of tax within the business.

Instead of being a checkpoint, compliance becomes part of the transaction itself. Instead of reacting to issues, teams prevent them.

It also changes how businesses scale.

When compliance is reliable and automated, expansion into new markets becomes more predictable. New products and business models can be launched with greater confidence.

From tools to outcomes

One of the most important distinctions between SaaS and agentic AI is where value is created.

SaaS focuses on tools. Agentic AI focuses on outcomes.

With SaaS, success depends on how effectively teams use the system.

With agentic AI, success depends on how effectively the system executes the work.

This shift reduces reliance on manual processes and increases consistency across the compliance life cycle. It also helps businesses respond faster to change — whether regulatory, operational, or strategic.

What comes next

The transition from SaaS to AIaaS is already happening. Most businesses are moving through these evolutionary stages:

Manual processes Rules-based automation Integrated systems Intelligent, agentic operations

AI already plays a role in tax and compliance. The real question is how far businesses will go in adopting systems that can operate independently.

Those that invest early are likely to strengthen control over their compliance processes, reduce operational friction, and improve scalability as they expand across markets. Those that delay may find it harder to keep pace with regulatory and operational demands.

A defining shift for tax and compliance

The move from SaaS to AIaaS represents a fundamental change in how work gets done. It reflects a broader shift happening across finance teams: from systems of record to systems of action.

In tax and compliance, that shift is especially visible because the stakes are high. Accuracy, auditability, and timeliness are more important than ever before.

Agentic AI introduces a new operating model — one where compliance is continuous, intelligent, and embedded. This model reflects a practical response to how business and regulation are evolving, rather than a future concept.

See what agentic compliance looks like

Agentic AI is redefining how businesses approach tax and compliance.

Learn more about Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™.

FAQ

What’s the difference between SaaS and AIaaS in tax and compliance?

SaaS provides tools that help teams manage compliance tasks, and AIaaS introduces systems that can interpret data, make decisions, and execute tasks with less manual input. The shift is from user-driven workflows to system-driven outcomes.

What does “agentic AI” mean in tax and compliance?

Agentic AI refers to systems that can act on behalf of users. In tax and compliance, this includes monitoring transactions, applying tax rules, resolving exceptions, and supporting reporting processes within defined controls.

Does agentic AI replace tax professionals?

No. Agentic AI helps handle repetitive and high-volume tasks, allowing tax experts to focus on complex scenarios, risk management, and strategic decisions.

Why is real-time compliance becoming more important?

Governments are increasing digital enforcement through e-invoicing and continuous transaction controls. This requires businesses to validate and report tax data closer to the point of transaction.

How can AI help reduce compliance risk?

AI-powered systems can identify anomalies, apply regularly updated tax rules, and maintain consistent processes across systems, helping reduce errors that may lead to audits or penalties.

What challenges does agentic AI help address?

Agentic AI can help businesses manage growing transaction volumes, fragmented data across systems, increasing regulatory complexity, and limited tax resources.

How should businesses prepare for agentic compliance?

Businesses can start by assessing current processes, identifying manual bottlenecks, and adopting solutions that integrate tax determination, reporting, and data management into a more automated and intelligent workflow.