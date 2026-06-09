July 2026 tax rate changes

Numerous state sales tax updates take effect July 1, 2026. Read on to learn about new rates, exemptions, and rules that may impact your sales tax compliance in July 2026.

Key takeaways

July 1, 2026, brings many state and local tax changes across the U.S. There will be local sales and use tax changes in more than 20 states starting July 1, 2026.

There will be local sales and use tax changes in more than 20 states starting July 1, 2026. Several states are changing sales tax exemptions and taxability rules. Nebraska is repealing multiple sales tax exemptions, Virginia’s bullion exemption is scheduled to expire, and Alabama’s temporary state sales tax suspension on groceries ends June 30, 2026.

Nebraska is repealing multiple sales tax exemptions, Virginia’s bullion exemption is scheduled to expire, and Alabama’s temporary state sales tax suspension on groceries ends June 30, 2026. New fees, tax holidays, and compliance requirements may affect specific industries. Colorado’s retail delivery fee is increasing, New Mexico is raising its cannabis excise tax, South Dakota is introducing new nicotine product licensing requirements, and several states are holding sales tax holidays in July 2026.

Alabama food tax holiday ends

Alabama suspended the state sales and use tax on food and food products intended for home consumption from May 1, 2026, through June 30, 2026. Effective July 1, 2026, Alabama state sales and use tax once again applies to food for home consumption. Local taxes on food were never suspended.

Colorado retail delivery fee increases

The Colorado retail delivery fee will jump from $0.28 to $0.31 on July 1, 2026. The 31-cent rate will remain in effect through June 2027.

Illinois local grocery tax

Three counties and 59 municipalities in Illinois will begin imposing a 1% local grocery occupation tax starting July 1, 2026.

Indiana tax amnesty

The Indiana Department of Revenue is running a tax amnesty program from July 15, 2026, through September 9, 2026. For participating taxpayers who successfully fulfill the terms of the amnesty program, the department will waive all related penalties, interest, and collection fees.

Nebraska sales tax exemptions

Per the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the following Nebraska sales tax exemptions are repealed effective July 1, 2026, due to the enactment of LB901: Biochips

Game birds subject to permit and regulation by the Game and Parks Commission

Materials for the manufacture, installation, construction, repair, or replacement of a community-based energy development project

Mineral oil to be applied to grain as a dust suppressant

Purchases by certain nonprofit organizations

Tangible personal property acquired by a person operating a data center On the other hand, beginning July 1, 2026, a construction contractor purchasing material for a nonprofit entity client may purchase building materials tax exempt based on the buyer-based exemption of the nonprofit entity client. A “buyer-based exemption” is an exemption based on the purchaser of the product.

Virginia exemption for bullion

Virginia’s retail sales and use tax exemption for gold, silver, or platinum bullion or legal tender coins is scheduled to sunset on July 1, 2026. Virginia has extended the exemption several times in the past.

States with July 2026 sales tax holidays

Alabama, Mississippi, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, and West Virginia each have a sales tax holiday in July 2026, and on July 1, 2026, Utah will kick off a gas tax holiday. See our 2026 sales tax holidays blog post for details.

States with July 2026 sales tax rate changes

Special taxes and fees

Property tax changes

Santa Cruz, California, will impose an additional graduated real property transfer tax starting July 1, 2026. The tax is based on the property’s sale price, ranging from 0.5% for values between $1.8 million and $2.5 million, to 2% for values over $4.5 million. The maximum tax per transaction is $200,000. Rhode Island is imposing a new non-owner occupied property tax on residential properties assessed over $1 million starting July 1, 2026.

Value-added tax (VAT) changes

Austria is reducing the value-added tax (VAT) on certain food staples from 10% to 4.9% effective July 1, 2026.

Bottom line

Staying current with evolving tax rules can be time-consuming and complex, especially for companies selling into multiple states or countries. Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ solutions help businesses manage tax compliance with AI-powered tools built on Avalara tax content and compliance expertise. Whether it’s monitoring tax changes, determining product taxability, calculating tax, or managing returns, Avalara solutions reduce manual effort and support more accurate compliance across jurisdictions. Discover how Avalara can help.

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