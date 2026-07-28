Avalara expands hospitality tax solutions into Canada

Hospitality tax compliance goes well beyond standard sales tax. Between lodging taxes and a patchwork of state and local rules, determining the right rate for every transaction is complex work. As hotels, property management companies, online travel agencies, and short-term rental platforms grow across borders, compliance complexity grows with them. Avalara hospitality solutions are built to manage that complexity as you grow. Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Tax Content for Lodging are now available in Canada, extending lodging-specific tax automation to hospitality businesses operating in, or expanding into, the Canadian market.

Key takeaways

Canadian hospitality tax spans federal, provincial, and municipal layers, each with its own rules, rates, and remittance requirements.

General-purpose tax tools aren’t built for lodging-specific logic, leaving compliance teams to fill in the gaps manually.

Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Tax Content for Lodging are now available in Canada, purpose-built for how hospitality businesses operate.

Navigating the nuances of Canadian hospitality tax

Expanding into Canada adds a new layer of tax complexity for hospitality businesses. Unlike the U.S., Canada’s tax system involves multiple layers of federal and provincial taxes: Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Harmonized Sales Tax (HST)

Provincial Sales Tax (PST)

Quebec Sales Tax (QST) But for the hospitality industry, it doesn’t stop there. More and more Canadian municipalities are levying their own taxes on short-term accommodations, for example: Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) in Ontario

Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT) in British Columbia This complexity creates a constantly shifting compliance target, causing businesses to spend time on manual research and internal work-arounds every time a rule changes in a province or municipality.

The compliance gap most hospitality systems weren’t built to fill

Most property management and booking systems handle standard transactions well. They’re not built for the lodging-specific logic that Canadian compliance requires. Without the right tools, teams are left managing: Stay-based tax rules that standard engines don’t account for.

Municipal accommodation taxes that vary by location and accommodation type.

Rate changes across federal, provincial, and local jurisdictions.

Manual research that grows more fragmented as your property footprint expands.

How Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Tax Content for Lodging can help

With this expansion, hospitality businesses in Canada can use Avalara’s lodging-specific solutions to help automate the most complex parts of tax compliance. Both tools are purpose-built for hospitality. The right fit depends on how your systems are set up. Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality: Our cloud-based tax calculation engine is built to connect with your property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) systems, and booking platforms through flexible APIs. It delivers real-time, accurate tax calculations for lodging and other hospitality-related services down to the municipal level. It also gives your team one centralized source of lodging tax data, removing the need to research and maintain multiple rate and jurisdiction sources, and reducing the risk of errors and audit exposure.

Our cloud-based tax calculation engine is built to connect with your property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) systems, and booking platforms through flexible APIs. It delivers real-time, accurate tax calculations for lodging and other hospitality-related services down to the municipal level. It also gives your team one centralized source of lodging tax data, removing the need to research and maintain multiple rate and jurisdiction sources, and reducing the risk of errors and audit exposure. Avalara Tax Content for Lodging: For businesses that run their own calculation engines or need offline flexibility, Avalara Tax Content delivers the same hospitality-specific tax rates, rules, and boundaries. The content is expertly researched, regularly updated, and delivered via SFTP or API in a format that plugs directly into your existing systems, keeping your Canadian tax logic current without manual intervention.

Grow into Canada without letting compliance slow you down

Automating tax compliance reduces the manual work that builds up as hospitality businesses expand into new provinces and jurisdictions. Whether you’re a U.S.-based company expanding north or a Canadian hospitality operator managing compliance across provinces, Avalara’s lodging-specific solutions are built to help you keep up with local requirements. The result is a more accurate and manageable compliance process, one that scales with your Canadian footprint instead of working against it. The question worth asking isn’t whether Canadian tax compliance is complex. It is. The question is whether your current tools were built to handle it, or whether your team is quietly absorbing the gap.

Ready to simplify your Canadian tax compliance?

Canadian hospitality tax compliance spans federal, provincial, and municipal layers — and it doesn’t stand still. Avalara’s lodging-specific solutions are built to help your team stay accurate, reduce manual effort, and keep pace with rules that change frequently. Discover how AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Tax Content for Lodging can help you manage lodging tax compliance in Canada and beyond. Contact us today to speak with an expert.

FAQ

What’s the difference between AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Tax Content for Lodging?

AvaTax for Hospitality is a cloud-based tax calculation engine that connects directly with your PMS, POS, and booking platforms through flexible APIs to deliver real-time tax calculations. Avalara Tax Content for Lodging is designed for businesses that run their own calculation engines. It delivers the same hospitality-specific tax rates, rules, and boundaries in a format that plugs into your existing systems.

Which Canadian provinces and jurisdictions does Avalara cover?

Avalara’s Canadian coverage spans federal taxes (GST, HST), provincial taxes (PST, QST), and municipal accommodation taxes, including levies like the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) in Ontario and the Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT) in British Columbia. Coverage reflects the layered structure of Canadian hospitality tax obligations.

Why aren’t standard tax tools sufficient for Canadian hospitality compliance?

Most general-purpose tax engines are built for standard sales transactions. Hospitality tax logic is different. It depends on stay duration, accommodation type, charge category, and which municipal, provincial, and federal authorities apply at a given property. Without lodging-specific logic, teams are left filling compliance gaps manually.

Can Avalara hospitality solutions support businesses operating in both the U.S. and Canada?

Yes. Avalara hospitality solutions are built for cross-border operations. Whether you’re a U.S.-based operator expanding into Canada or a Canadian business managing compliance across multiple provinces, both Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Tax Content for Lodging are designed to support that complexity.

How does Avalara help hospitality businesses stay current as Canadian tax rules change?