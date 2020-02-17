2021 EU marketplaces VAT deemed supplier

DeutschShopper GmbH is a German-resident seller. It makes sales to French and Italian consumers via a facilitating marketplace. The goods are valued below €150, and are sourced from China and then imported into France initially.
Today: DeutschShopper is VAT registered in France to recover the French import VAT and charge 20% French VAT to the consumer. It must also be VAT registered in Italy (assume it is over the distance selling threshold of €35,000) to report the distance sales from France to Italian consumers, and charge 22% Italian VAT.
From July 2021: The facilitating marketplace will become the deemed supplier, and will take responsibility for the import into France in its EU One Stop Shop (OSS) or IOSS declaration ( See the new 2021 OSS single EU VAT return). It will charge the French and Italian consumers 20% and 22%, respectively, at the point-of-sale. This effectively replaces the import VAT. It follows the new rules under the withdrawal of the low-value consignment stock relief, also to be introduced in 2021. DeutschShopper can close its French and Italian VAT registrations if not using it for other purposes. For example, holding local stocks in Italy, selling via its own website or selling goods over €150.