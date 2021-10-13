4 questions every Indian seller should mind while selling internationally

How businesses communicate with customers has completely changed after the pandemic happened. While people figured out how to work from home, their reach across the markets also increased. As a result, global online sales hit close to $4.29 trillion in 2020. It is estimated that 95% of purchases will be made online by 2040.

Are you a small business thinking of venturing into the international markets? Do the complexities of selling to international customers intimidate you? Well, you aren’t alone. Most of the sellers find global logistics and compliance time consuming and tricky. This is the case because many sellers take a leap of faith in the complex world of international e-commerce. You can’t say it isn’t justifiable. The international markets are full of opportunities, and that is going to continue.

What needs to be done differently is understanding the requirements. According to research conducted by Avalara with NAPCO, most of the sellers venturing into the international markets lack a full understanding of what is required, and therefore also do not have a strategy in place to tackle these cross-border complexities. So if you are already reading this blog, you have successfully taken the first step.

There is nothing wrong with diving into the world of export. In fact, if the e-market booms like it’s promising to, this opportunity should not be missed. But the question remains about who can enter the international market.