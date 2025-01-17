A step-by-step example for determining the value of your personal property

When filling out the personal property tax return for Wally’s Windows, our window manufacturer is used to providing some basic information. He needs to tell the assessor what equipment he has, when he bought it, and what he paid for it. The assessor uses those details to determine the property’s depreciated value based on normal wear and tear.
The assessor considers the property’s useful life or how long it typically lasts before it needs to be replaced. If the equipment normally can be used for 10 years and it’s five years old, it might be worth 50% of the original purchase price.
Next, the assessor will determine what it would cost to buy that equipment new. Factoring in inflation, that same equipment might cost 20% more today, or $1.8 million.
So they’ll take that $1.8 million, multiply it by 50% to account for age, and come up with an assessed value of $900,000.
But that may not be the full story. Wally’s property doesn’t neatly fit into that typical progression of an asset’s decline in value.