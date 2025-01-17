A step-by-step example for determining the value of your personal property

Businesses often pay more personal property tax than required because they don’t have a firm grasp on how to value their property. And a lack of understanding can lead businesses to accepting assessments at face value instead of comparing them to their own valuations and deciding whether to appeal.

The more you know about how the assessor values your tangible personal property, the easier it is to perform your own valuations. Armed with that information, you can then have a conversation with the assessor about why you should pay less tax.

To help you better determine the value of your personal property, we’ll use the example of a fictitious window manufacturer and different factors that can affect the value of the company’s assets.