Now we’re seeing much the same story among jurisdictions looking to fill their coffers with taxes on streaming. They typically fall into three categories, depending on which route they took to get there:
Pave-the-way wayfarers
First, there are those states that — by forward thinking, luck, or happenstance — already had laws on the books that enabled them to collect tax on streaming services. For Florida, the path forward was a shortcut. Florida is unique because it has a communications services tax with a very broad definition of pay TV, developed back when authorities considered how they could collect from satellite TV. Netflix and Hulu have been paying in the Sunshine State since the get-go.
Chicago has a decades-old amusement tax that defines paid television programming and performances broadly. While many states struggle to modify or replace cable franchise ordinances to address streaming, Chicago’s law provided a relatively smooth avenue to tax streaming.
Bumpy-road warriors
Second, we have states that try (sometimes unsuccessfully) to apply more narrowly defined laws to new tech. Many find the trek to be a steeper ascent than they were equipped for.
Many California cities have asserted that their utility taxes apply to streaming video services. However, in a setback, a California court found that Netflix didn’t qualify as a “video service provider” under the state’s Digital Infrastructure and Video Competition Act.
A judge sided with Netflix and Hulu in a class-action lawsuit brought by several tax jurisdictions in Texas. The suit centered on whether the companies must pay a franchise fee for using the state’s broadband wireline facilities. Similar suits are ongoing in several other states.
A district court in Arkansas ruled streaming businesses qualify for an exemption under the Internet Tax Freedom Act. A federal court in Reno, Nevada, barred the city from collecting a 5% tax on streaming services, saying that local franchise fees don’t apply.
Get-up-and-go explorers
Third, many states are exploring ways to pass new legislation. Maryland passed a law to impose sales and use tax on digital services including streaming. The law covers streamed news and entertainment including movies, sporting events, and prerecorded or live music and performances. West Virginia still exempts digital products from sales and use tax, but now taxes streaming services. The state differentiates between streaming services that provide “access to curated entertainment” like movies, music, or video games, and downloadable digital products that can be bought or rented.
Kentucky already had a law on the books that broadly defined taxable communications services. Nonetheless, the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals ruled in 2015 that Netflix streaming services weren’t taxable under the state’s gross revenues, utility gross receipts license, and excise taxes. The board considered the definition of “multichannel video programming services,” described as “programming provided by or generally considered comparable to programming provided by a television broadcast station.” It found that while on-demand TV and streaming were similar, the on-demand feature wasn’t enough to meet the definition and that streaming also didn’t fit in the state’s definition of cable services. Not to be outdone, the Kentucky General Assembly passed a law in 2019 that added video streaming services to the definition of multichannel video programming services, making streaming subject to taxes.
If the future is anything like the past, we may see states go the extra mile to develop completely new tax regimes that address streaming.