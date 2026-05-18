Alabama exempts credit card transaction fees starting September 2026

Alabama sales and use tax currently applies to credit card transaction fees on taxable transactions. Credit card transaction fees on nontaxable transactions are exempt in Alabama. States generally presume that every charge associated with a sale is part of the sales price unless specifically exempt.

Effective September 1, 2026, Alabama Senate Bill 221 excludes credit card transaction fees from Alabama’s sales and use tax base. It reads: “The amount of any credit card transaction fee charged for an electronic payment transaction shall be excluded from the amount on which basis sales and use tax is assessed for that electronic payment transaction.”

SB 221 defines “credit card transaction fee” as “a fee assessed on purchases made by debit or credit card to offset interchange fees charged to a merchant or seller.” To avoid confusion, it’s important to underscore the difference between a credit card transaction fee, as defined in the bill, and an interchange fee.