Alabama exempts credit card transaction fees starting September 2026

Prohibiting swipe fees on taxes and excluding credit card transaction fees from the sales tax base will affect businesses differently, but both have ramifications for merchants that accept credit card payments.
Impact of the Illinois IFPA
IFPA states that “an issuer, a payment card network, an acquirer bank, or a processor may not receive or charge a merchant any interchange fee on the tax amount or gratuity of an electronic payment transaction” so long as the merchant informs them of the tax or gratuity amount as part of the authorization or settlement process for the electronic payment transaction.
So, to avoid interchange fees being applied to taxes and gratuities, “the merchant must transmit the tax or gratuity amount data as part of the authorization or settlement process.” How much work this would entail depends on the payment network and retailer. Some retailers are already able to separately state sales tax and other charges from the price of the product, while others may not have that capability.
Merchants that fail to take this step have up to 180 days to submit the required tax document information to the acquirer bank or its designee, which then has up to 30 days to credit the merchant (this option isn’t available for tips). This process, too, could increase administrative burdens and costs.
According to the International Center for Law and Economics, the IFPA will increase compliance costs for the payment card industry. “Implementing the IFPA would not be as simple as flipping a switch to ‘no fees on taxes and tips,’” they explain. “It would require significant, system-wide changes to the nation’s electronic-payments infrastructure.” You can find more details about their take on potential compliance costs here.
Impact of Alabama SB 221
Alabama’s law will impact sales tax calculations for merchants that apply a credit card transaction fee to transactions paid by credit card. Businesses that manage sales tax internally will need to update their systems to ensure they don’t apply Alabama sales tax to their credit card transaction fees, even when the rest of the transaction is taxable.
Avalara customers doing business in Alabama should have a leg up: The Avalara AvaTax rule for credit card processing fees will be updated to account for the taxability change in Alabama.
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