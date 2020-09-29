Are online classes subject to sales tax?

Online education and training may or may not be subject to sales tax; it depends on the state as well as the nature of the service or seller. Factors affecting taxability include:

The format (e.g., live-streamed vs. pre-recorded)

The type of program or school (e.g., degree vs. non-degree, nonprofit vs. profit, credentialed vs. non-credentialed, vocational, professional)

The format

How a class is presented to a student can impact how it’s taxed. For example, a ruling recently issued by the Tennessee Department of Revenue explains that while live, instructor-led online courses aren’t subject to Tennessee sales and use tax, self-paced online classes that provide no live online instruction are taxable “because the student is paying for the use of computer software.”

According to Diane Yetter of the Sales Tax Institute, “Live, in-person education seminars are rarely taxed except in states that tax virtually every service, such as Hawaii, New Mexico, and South Dakota.” However, “when you move to online, whether it is taught live or is on-demand makes a difference. More states will tax an on-demand class.”

Yetter notes that “online events meet the definition of a digital audio visual good” in the 24 states that are members of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (or SST), though she’s not sure states had online education in mind when they created those definitions. She says a few SST member states, like Wisconsin, have issued rulings to clarify this matter.

In Wisconsin:

Sales of live in-person educational services are not taxable

Sales of live digital online educational services are not taxable

Sales of digital books and videos and tangible books and videos are generally taxable

Sales of pre-recorded seminars and webinars (downloaded or streamed) are generally taxable

Wisconsin does provide an exemption for the sale of a digital good (e.g., pre-recorded webinar), but only if the student is evaluated by an instructor or has live interaction with the instructor or other students through the internet or other networks. When that interaction occurs (e.g., how long after the video or webinar was provided) can also impact taxability. See the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s excellent guidance on the sales tax treatment of educational products, goods, and services for examples.

The type of program or school

When it comes to selling online education, Yetter says, “Who is providing and selling can make a difference.” She gives Arizona and Missouri as examples of states where normally taxable sales of online training are exempt when sold by a nonprofit or governmental agency: “The status of the provider overrides and the online training is exempt.”

In Texas, “standalone charges for training or educational services, which are primarily instructional in nature, are not taxable,” according to the Texas Comptroller. Nontaxable training or educational services include: