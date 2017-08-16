Are those flannel zebra jammies taxable? National Thrift Store Day – Wacky Tax Wednesday

If you’ve never been “thrifting,” Aug. 17 is the day to give it a try; it’s National Thrift Store Day. There are all types of second-hand stores in this country, from enormous national chains to online auction houses to small, local mom-and-pop shops. But while I suppose you could call any store that acquires used goods for resale a thrift store, there is a distinction between the different genres — and it affects sales tax.

“Thrift stores” are generally associated with a greater cause. For example, Goodwill provides job training for all sorts of people throughout the United States and Canada. While the organization receives gifts and grants as well as income from industrial and service contract work, retail sales from its physical and online thrift stores generate the bulk of its revenue: $4.16 billion out of a total of $5.71 in 2016. That money was used to place more than 313,000 people in jobs, help more than 31,000 people earn a credential, and provide job training and support for more than 36 million others.

As a nonprofit, Goodwill enjoys tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. It’s therefore eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions, as you’ve no doubt noticed if you’ve ever dropped off a donation. However, that doesn’t mean you don’t pay sales tax when shopping at Goodwill.

State sales tax laws differ with respect to thrift stores in general and nonprofit thrift stores in particular. Generally, taxable goods sold at retail by a nonprofit are subject to sales tax, but that’s not always the case. In California, for example, certain thrift stores can sell their goods tax-free.