Avalara Tax Research Services library now provides nationwide coverage for local jurisdiction tax answers. Customers can verify service taxability not just by state but by county, city, or parish, where rules often differ. This expanded coverage helps teams research more efficiently and apply local tax treatments with greater confidence.



Avi, Avalara’s AI-powered tax research assistant, can now help customers find local jurisdiction tax guidance more quickly. Instead of manually searching multiple state and local resources, users can ask targeted questions and receive guidance backed by regularly updated local tax content. This can help reduce time spent researching and improve consistency in tax decision-making.



Customers can also browse local tax guidance by state and view or download a matrix that outlines taxability treatments across local jurisdictions within that state. The matrix format provides side-by-side visibility into how services are treated at the local level, helping tax teams compare jurisdictions and identify potential compliance gaps before they become issues.



These expanded local insights are available exclusively to Avalara Tax Research Premium subscribers.