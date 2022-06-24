Biden joins global leaders proposing gas tax holidays in response to rising prices

Outside the United States, as inflation has soared, many nations have taken the approach of lifting fuel taxes, and sometimes food taxes, to give their nation’s consumers a bit of a break.
Brazil did it. India cut fuel taxes in May, for the second time in six months. France created a system of fuel tax rebates in April. Germany cut taxes for the summer driving season. Australia cut its gasoline excise taxes in half for six months. South Africa suspended its federal fuel tax for April and May, but prices jumped in June when the tax break expired.
Peru suspended its fuel tax through June 30, and may extend that through December. New Zealand cut its fuel tax 25 cents a liter for three months. South of the Rio Grande, Mexico cut fuel taxes; across the Pacific, so did Vietnam. Japan established a gasoline price subsidy and is considering structural gas tax changes as well.
Singapore did not, with government ministers arguing that since most residents of the city-state don’t own cars, lifting the tax would only benefit the wealthy minority of people who do. And in the Philippines, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. seems likely to continue targeted subsidies for transport drivers, farmers, and fisherfolk that were established under President Duterte, rather than cut or suspend fuel taxes.
Meanwhile, nations that subsidize fuel prices as a way of keeping living costs down are struggling as those subsidies eat up more of national budgets. Ending the subsidies could be dangerous, however: Kazakhstan tried letting consumer fuel prices rise in January, and that touched off protests that verged on a revolution.
The government of Sri Lanka warned this week that its economy has collapsed and it can no longer afford to buy fuel for its residents. The state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corp. is $700 million in debt.