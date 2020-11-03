Black Friday sales may topple tax thresholds in the EU and US

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, retailers will be pushing out discounts and price breaks to capitalise on peak trading. While the U.S. is a large market, it is important for retailers to know where the financial limits are and where to draw the line.
Following the 2018 Wayfair ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court, nearly all U.S. states can now tax foreign sellers. Some U.S. states operate on a $100,000 sales threshold or a company providing over 200 products into the state, whichever comes first. “It is important to remember that every state has its own rules around product taxability and sales thresholds, with sales tax ranging from 0% to 11.5% and the penalties can be costly for getting it wrong,” Wilson said.
For companies exporting goods into the EU, HMRC says UK VAT should be charged until the value of a seller’s supplies in a calendar year exceeds the distance selling threshold in that country.
“Many new marketplace obligations include the power for tax authorities to force platforms to block offending sellers,” Wilson said. “This means it is more important than ever that sellers identify if they are over any tax threshold. In the EU, the tax threshold can be as low as EUR35,000.”
Additionally, if a company trades above the UK Intrastat threshold, all distance sales that were made to a non-taxable person should be reported on an Intrastat Supplementary Declaration form — even if the distance sales from the U.K. are “below the distance selling threshold in the EU member state of arrival,” according to HMRC’s online guidance.