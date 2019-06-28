Bundling 101: What you need to know

Every morning when I grab my breakfast sandwich, I complement it with a coffee, especially when there’s a special or deal that provides more bang for my buck if ordered as combo #3. I take the same approach when purchasing anything — if I’m able to receive what I need at a better price point when items are bought together, I certainly take advantage of the offer instead of buying items individually. Bundling goods and/or services is common marketing practice in many industries, recognizing customers perceive (and receive) greater value when items are offered in a package. Communications service providers (CSPs) have been doing this for decades, at least since the advent of local and long-distance services.

Many CSPs utilize strategic bundling to maintain a competitive edge. Emerging trends and fast-paced innovation are driving constant change, leading to a steady drip of new voice, video, and tech offerings. The associated tax complexity involved with bundling these services is challenging, especially for new players entering the space, but can be addressed with proper documentation, planning, and coordination with marketing teams.