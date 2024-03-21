What happens if I charge the wrong sales tax rate?

There are multiple factors when determining proper sales tax collection, including:
- State rates
- Local rates
- Product taxability
- Customer exemptions
- State sales tax holidays
With the exception of Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon, all states impose a state sales tax rate. Those rates range from 2.9% (Colorado) to 7.25% (California). In 37 states, including Alaska, local jurisdictions can also impose their own sales tax. These rates vary from .026% in parts of Idaho to 5.289% in parts of Alabama.
States and local jurisdictions also have their own taxability rules for exemptions and reduced sales tax rates. Groceries are a common example. Most states, like New York and Washington, don’t charge sales tax on groceries. However, some states charge a reduced rate, like Missouri and Utah. Others, including Mississippi and South Dakota, apply the full state sales tax rate to groceries.
Even in states with exempt or reduced sales tax rates, what qualifies as groceries varies. Most states tax prepared foods at the full tax rate, but items like candy, soda, tampons, and diapers sometimes follow different state rules for taxability.
Other taxability rules apply to goods and services related to state industry, with special sales tax rates or exemptions carved out for items like agricultural equipment in farming states or jet fuel for airline hubs like Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport.
Sales tax exemptions for nonprofits, resellers, government agencies, or sales tax holidays are also applied and managed based on jurisdiction regulations and rules, which vary from state to state.
The sheer variety in sales tax laws makes determining sales tax rates for goods and services simple for some retailers but complex for others. If you’re selling a couple of items from a single store, you only need to monitor tax rate changes for those goods and that location.
But online retailers need to calculate rates based on where the customers are. Selling a large catalog of products means updating sales tax rates as they change for each type of item. Opening multiple retail locations can mean accounting for different rates, even within the same ZIP code.
Staying up to date on state and local taxes requires ongoing research and keeping up with tax legislation wherever you do business or have nexus, an obligation to collect and remit sales tax. The process can be time-consuming, but the consequences for getting it wrong can be steep.