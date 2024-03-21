What happens if I charge the wrong sales tax rate?

In light of the steep consequences for undercharging sales tax, it may be tempting to just figure out the highest rate and apply that across the board.

Well, don’t.

Overcharging sales tax is illegal and can even result in criminal charges, especially if any of the excess stays with your business when you remit sales tax.

In addition to legal troubles, collecting too much sales tax can lead to unhappy customers. Never underestimate the number of eagle-eyed consumers who will notice a too-high tax rate.

If you do charge more sales tax than necessary, you’re responsible for refunding the excess to the customer. For some retailers, it can be as simple as reviewing and correcting past invoices and issuing a refund or credit. Even then, it means pulling staff away from normal tasks to rectify accounting errors. There’s no generating revenue in that. And these businesses will probably still have to placate some grumpy customers and work to restore trust.

Correcting the issue gets even more complicated for consumer retailers, especially those with multiple locations and cash transactions. Without a customer database or invoice history to work from, the only recourse is to request customers return to collect a refund.

From the customer point of view, that’s mighty inconvenient. No one wants to pay too much on purchases. Not only have they been overcharged, but in order to get their own money back, they have to take time out of their day to return to the store and wait in line for a refund. And that’s assuming they kept the receipt. If it's only a few bucks for sales tax, many customers are forced into a position to choose between principle and practicality. In either case, you might have lost a loyal customer.

While overcharging sales tax to consumers may not lead to the same sales tax penalties and fees the government charges for missing sales tax, failing to charge the correct rate can result in negative press and damage to your brand’s reputation and loss of customers to other retailers.