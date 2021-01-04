Colorado sales tax relief for restaurants, bars, and mobile food vendors

Restaurants and bars in many states are struggling to stay solvent in the face of on-going capacity caps and mandatory closures instituted to slow the spread of COVID-19. As they did when the pandemic first shuttered businesses last spring, some states are once again providing sales tax relief to support affected retailers.

Colorado is offering a special limited state sales tax deduction for the November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, and February 2021 tax periods. Qualifying bars, restaurants, and mobile food vendors must collect all applicable state and state-administered local sales taxes and file returns but may retain and spend the portion of the collected state sales tax allowed under House Bill 20B-1004.

For businesses with fixed physical locations, the allowable deduction is the lesser of state net taxable sales or $70,000 per licensed fixed physical premises. For mobile food vendors, the allowable deduction is the lesser of aggregate state net taxable sales for all sites or $70,000 per motorized vehicle or nonmotorized cart.