A contentious case for consumer use tax

This blog post has been updated; it was originally published in July 2024.

Sales and use tax are often lumped together like bread and butter because use tax is a complement to sales tax. If a seller doesn’t collect sales tax from a buyer at the point of sale, and the transaction is taxable, the buyer is generally required to self-assess and remit the equivalent consumer use tax to the state taxing authority. Consumers can generally avoid incurring use tax liability by buying only from companies that will charge them sales tax.

But there’s more to consumer use tax than that. States require businesses to pay consumer use tax on tangible personal property purchased in another state but used in the taxing state. When it comes to business consumption, consumer use tax can apply to a range of products and services including small items like laptops, heavy equipment like steamrollers, and intangible goods like software as a service (aka, cloud computing or SaaS).

How is the taxable value of a good or service determined for consumer use tax purposes? Can a state tax the use of property or services indefinitely? Should an item used for one day be taxed differently than an item used for one year? These and other consumer use tax questions lack clear answers.

The Supreme Court of the United States could have provided some clarity by taking the case of Ellingson Drainage, Inc. v. South Dakota Department of Revenue. But in October 2024, the Supreme Court declined to hear the Ellingson case without comment.

Nevertheless, Ellingson Drainage, Inc. v. South Dakota is worth examining. Businesses should be aware of the risks consumer use tax can pose to sales and use tax compliance.