Late SII submissions can result in financial penalties, typically calculated per record or as a percentage of the VAT involved. While individual penalties may seem small, they accumulate quickly across high invoice volumes.
No. SII and VeriFactu serve different purposes. SII focuses on real-time VAT ledger reporting, while VeriFactu governs how invoices are generated, stored, and controlled to ensure integrity and traceability. Businesses in scope may need to comply with both.
Automation is not explicitly required by law, but it becomes operationally necessary as invoice volume and complexity increase. Manual processes struggle to meet SII’s real-time requirements consistently at scale.
Automation improves data accuracy, ensures timely submission, and creates structured audit trails. This reduces errors, limits “accepted with errors” backlogs, and provides clear documentation during tax authority reviews.