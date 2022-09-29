Countdown to new Singapore GST rules

Singapore is also introducing deemed marketplace GST liability rules for low value goods. Electronic marketplace operators are regarded as the supplier of the imported low value goods for GST purposes where any of the following conditions are met:

The marketplace authorises the charge to the customer (communicates the liability to pay to the customer or influences whether or at what time the customer pays) The marketplace authorises the delivery of supply to the customer (delivers an item itself or sends approval to commence delivery) The marketplace sets the terms and conditions under which the supply is made (influences pricing, specifies payment/delivery methods, or provides customer support or owns customer data) Documentation issued to customer identifies the supply as made by the marketplace (receipts, invoices, or information displayed on marketplace’s website) The marketplace and merchant contractually agree that the marketplace is responsible for GST obligations

Based on the above requirements, with effect January 1, 2023, most electronic marketplace operators will be regarded as the supplier for GST purposes, except platforms that merely provide listing services. If regarded as the supplier, an overseas marketplace operator, in calculating its global turnover and its value of low value goods to Singapore when determining its GST registration liability will be required to include both the value of supplies of low value goods made by local and overseas suppliers to non-GST registered customers/B2C via its marketplace and its own supplies it makes direct. Once the marketplace is registered for GST, it must charge and account for GST on all relevant supplies instead of the suppliers, regardless of whether these suppliers are GST-registered or not.

Historically the customs border could provide some protection from taxes for overseas sellers, as the liability to pay tax at the border could be passed over to the customer or payment facilitated by a freight agent or courier on their behalf, or for imported low value goods could be imported free of GST. By removing GST exemptions on imported low value goods and switching to GST at the point of sale charged and collected by the non-resident seller, Singapore and Malaysia (which is introducing sales tax on low value goods) are following similar rules in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway and the European Union’s Import One Stop Shop streamlined registration and return.

Please contact us to discuss how Avalara can assist you with GST compliance in Singapore or Malaysia - including registration and return preparation and submission.