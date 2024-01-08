COVID impacts on personal property tax

Tangible personal property is taxable in 38 states. Unlike fixed real property, which includes buildings and land, tangible personal property is a movable asset. Personal property includes furniture, computers, printers, phones, and supplies — even fax machines if you still have one hanging around.

Large enterprises can have billions of dollars tied up in tangible personal property, so it’s essential to ensure your personal property tax assessment accurately reflects the value of your assets.

Personal property tax bill assessments can be reduced if a business subsequently sells its assets for a lower price than the assessment or if you convince the county assessor the market value of these assets is lower than the assessment. But this won’t happen automatically. You need to formally or informally appeal the value of these assets with the assessor. The county assessor may or may not be the same entity as the county tax collector, so be sure you appeal to the correct authority.