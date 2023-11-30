Cross-border compliance and the Australian ecommerce market

Evidently, by committing to sustainability, striving for superfast delivery, and offering optimal mobile-first shopping experiences. Sure, this is advice that’s much easier to type than put into practice. But retailers might not realise that with the right automation software to help you manage your cross-border compliance, you’re halfway there.
Using automation to accurately assign Harmonised System (HS) codes (six-digit identifiers assigned to every product sold across international borders) to products can help reduce customs delays and expedite delivery. If sellers assign incorrect codes, which can easily happen when attempting to do so manually, the goods will likely undergo additional checks, and extra charges can be applied. The customer may even be responsible for paying extra costs to release their purchase from customs, or authorities may bar the goods from entry completely. But with the correct duties calculated and paid, these risks are greatly reduced. The customer will get their goods as quickly as possible, and could put sellers ahead of their competition.
The same technology can flag items that certain markets restrict or ban altogether, so you can adjust your inventory accordingly and avoid return shipping and the environmental impact associated with it (as well as costs). Because the software is cloud-based and can integrate into the systems you already use, you can implement it across all of your sites and platforms so mobile shoppers will enjoy the same optimal buying experience.
In addition, automation can provide overseas buyers with more accurate checkout prices by calculating international tax rates (which can be a particular challenge when entering new markets), serving to reduce cart abandonment.
Avalara cloud-based solutions can help businesses of all types and sizes simplify their cross-border compliance. With the complex and time-consuming — but essential — compliance tasks in hand, you can shift your focus to the more exciting parts of your business like growing into new markets and wowing new customers.