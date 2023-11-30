Cross-border compliance and the Australian ecommerce market

Australia is experiencing growth in more ways than one — in its population, its number of domestic retailers expanding overseas, and the number of international retailers selling into the country.

The Avalara-commissioned RetailX Australia 360° 2023 report gives you insight, data, and analysis that can help you understand the market and Australian shoppers’ buying behaviours. You can also learn lessons from Australia’s top-performing retailers.



Some key findings of the report include:

Ecommerce spending has grown in recent years, with revenues more than double what they were in 2019

Online sales have grown strongly, from AUD $1.3bn on non-food products in July 2019 to AUD $2.5bn in July 2023, representing a shift online in the Australian economy

Food spending is also shifting online, having grown from 2.7% in July 2019 to 5.9% in July 2023

Fashion is the most-shopped online category, with sales worth an estimated AUD $12.2bn in 2023

Electronics ($9.7bn) and beauty, health, and personal care ($6.3bn) are the next-largest online categories.

It seems that now is a good time for retail businesses to set their eyes on the Australian market. With a free trade agreement in place between the U.K. and Australia that aims to simplify how customers and businesses in both nations can buy and sell from each other, it’s a great time for both British and Australian retailers in particular to expand beyond their domestic borders.