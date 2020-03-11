Dishing up tax on delivery fees – Wacky Tax Wednesday

In this scenario, the customer purchases food and the delivery of the food from a food-delivery service like Grubhub or UberEats — not a restaurant.
As the retailer, the delivery provider charges the customer for the food, as well as any delivery charges, mandatory gratuities, or service fees passed on to the customer (whether separately stated or included). The entire charge is subject to sales tax, which the delivery provider collects and remits.
Although the experience for customers in Nebraska should be the same today as it was at this time last year, the back end of these transactions changed with the enactment of LB 284 (effective April 1, 2019). The law made marketplace providers responsible for collecting and remitting the tax due on marketplace transactions.
Prior to April 1, 2019, those sales were considered sales for resale: The restaurant sold the food to the delivery provider, which in turn sold it to the customer. As such, restaurants shouldn’t have charged the delivery provider tax on the food but should have collected a Nebraska Resale or Exempt Sales Certificate for Sales Tax Exemption (Form 13) from them.
With the enactment of the marketplace facilitator law, the exemption certificate is no longer necessary. The delivery provider is the retailer, not a reseller.
However, although the restaurant isn’t the retailer, it can be held liable for the tax if the deliverer doesn’t remit it to the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Nebraska holds the restaurant and the delivery provider jointly liable. For more details, check out the Nebraska Department of Revenue Prepared Food and Beverage Delivery Service Information Guide.