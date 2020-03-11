Dishing up tax on delivery fees – Wacky Tax Wednesday

As the United States works to contain the spread of COVID-19, businesses from New York to Seattle are encouraging or requiring employees to work from home. K–12 schools and universities are suspending on-campus learning. Americans are gradually coming to terms with the fact that life in the coming weeks or months will likely involve a lot more time at home.

That will be a hardship for many of us, for many reasons. But fortunately, at least some modern conveniences will make staying home a bit more comfortable. We can still shop online. We can stream entertainment. And we can have food, both groceries and restaurant meals, delivered to our doorstep.