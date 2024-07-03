Nexus triggers can vary significantly from state to state. This means that trade show sales could trigger nexus in one state but not in another. There are several factors that might lead to a nexus trigger — total sales volume, number of transactions, duration of the trade show, local tax laws, and more. In the state of Georgia, for example, nexus is triggered if trade show sales exceed $100,000. The threshold could be more or less than that amount in a different state. You need to collect and remit sales tax only if your sales surpass the specified threshold.

In the state of Nevada, selling at more than two trade shows in a 12-month timeframe will trigger nexus. This is important because Las Vegas is home to some of the biggest trade shows in the U.S.