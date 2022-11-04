Downstream effects of banning gas vehicles

President Biden wants 50% of new vehicles sold in 2030 to be zero emission
President Biden is calling for half of all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles (e.g., battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell vehicles). It’s an ambitious target, since only about 6% of new vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2022 were fully electric.
There are no penalties for failing to reach this nonbinding goal. Instead, the Biden administration is hoping new tax incentives created by the Inflation Reduction Act will encourage electric vehicle (EV) sales. And it just might work: A recent Bloomberg NEF study predicts about 52% of passenger cars sold in the U.S. will be electric by 2030.
EV mandates in California and other states will certainly help encourage EV sales.
California will ban new sales of gas vehicles by 2035
On August 25, 2022, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved a plan to phase out sales of new gasoline-powered cars in the state by 2035. Between now and then, the state must meet the following benchmarks for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales:
- 35% ZEV sales by 2026
- 68% ZEV sales by 2030
- 100% ZEV sales by 2035
You don’t have to have an electric car in California by 2026, 2030, or even 2035. And you’ll still be able to drive gas cars in California after 2035, when the full ban takes effect. However, if all goes as planned, you won’t be able to buy a new gas-powered car in California starting in 2035.
California is also looking to ban sales of new fossil-fueled medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2040, and to have 100% ZEV trucks and buses (where feasible) by 2045.
Other states will follow California’s lead
At least five other states are looking to emulate California’s plan and ban gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. “California had to go first according to federal law,” Larry Chretien of the Green Energy Consumers Alliance told NBC Boston, “and now states can piggyback on to the California rule.”
As of May 2022, the following states had adopted California’s zero-emission vehicle standards under Section 177 of the Federal Clean Air Act:
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New York
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
Delaware and Maine have adopted some California standards, but not its ZEV program.
Now that California has acted, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington are likely to move forward with similar ZEV plans of their own. However, not all states will follow suit.
Colorado and Pennsylvania probably won’t automatically adopt California’s standards. Minnesota announced a new comprehensive climate plan in September 2022 that includes developing a more robust EV charging infrastructure, but it doesn’t ban gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. Republican lawmakers in Virginia are looking to unlink Virginia from California’s requirement.
It will be interesting to see how other states react if and when California meets its first benchmark in 2026.
Local governments are paving their own path to EV adoption
Cities and counties across the U.S. (and the world) are encouraging electric vehicle adoption in a number of ways.
According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, about 25 cities worldwide “are signaling there will be no place for vehicle emissions on their streets in the years ahead.” These include London, Los Angeles, New York, Oslo, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, and Tokyo. Exactly what that will mean for the future remains to be seen.
Denver, Colorado, has a plan to have 100% of light duty vehicles and 100% of taxis and transportation network vehicles in the city be electric by 2050. King County, Washington, (home to Seattle) is working toward creating a 100% zero-emissions public transit fleet. In Hoboken, New Jersey, where driveways and garages are scarce, the city wants to put EV charging stations within a five-minute walk of every household in the city.
Putting more electric vehicles on the road can help reduce emissions, but it may create other problems. For one, you can’t drive an electric car unless you can power it, and generating enough power to meet rising demand may prove problematic.
The road to EV adoption is long. Meanwhile, businesses in the energy sector need solutions that can create efficiencies and reduce audit risk for energy tax. Avalara can help.