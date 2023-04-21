Energy and fuel companies shift tax compliance into high gear with automation

Best-in-class energy and fuel businesses take advantage of technology to avoid compliance pit stops that typically slow companies down. Researchers identified major challenges facing organizations today.
According to the study, 44% of energy companies and 32% of fuel businesses have a tough time maintaining accurate tax liability calculations. In addition, nearly half (49%) of energy businesses find it difficult to manage different processes for sales and use tax calculations and excise calculations.
Fuel businesses have an especially hard time navigating the rapidly changing tax landscape. Thirty-two percent struggle to stay up to date on rate and rule changes.
Both energy and fuel businesses are burdened by the time required to report and file taxes. Energy companies particularly struggle in this area because they frequently combine tax information from multiple systems. Forty-six percent of energy companies and 38% of fuel organizations say dealing with complex tax reporting and filing rules and regulations is a major challenge. In addition, 36% percent of energy organizations say handling complex amended returns is a problem.
Staffing shortages are taking a toll on energy and fuel businesses. Twenty-four percent of businesses cited lack of excise tax expertise as one of their top challenges. According to Aberdeen, this knowledge gap and manual, spreadsheet-based processes are leading to audit penalties.