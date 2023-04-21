Energy and fuel companies shift tax compliance into high gear with automation

When it comes to managing excise tax compliance, many energy and fuel businesses are burning the midnight oil to keep up.

The industry faces continual pressure from mounting environmental and health standards. Complex tax laws that vary across products and jurisdictions add fuel to the fire. Factor in that 63% of energy businesses and 48% of fuel companies included in a recent Aberdeen Strategy & Research study were hit with penalties or interest from audits in the year prior to the research, and it’s easy to understand why companies might feel like they’ll combust.

On the bright side, some businesses are leading laps in excise tax compliance management. These companies (described in the study as best in class) reported greater operating margins, incurred fewer audit costs, and were better prepared to take advantage of new business opportunities — all while spending less time on compliance.

The energy and fuel businesses in pole position share a secret power: They’re more likely to automate compliance with a single-source SaaS tax management solution.