The European Union (EU) has removed the long-standing EU de minimis customs duty exemption for low-value consignments valued at €150 or less. In its place, the EU has introduced a temporary €3 customs duty on qualifying low-value ecommerce imports. This change is likely to apply until 1 July 2028, when the EU Customs Data Hub for ecommerce is expected to become available and normal product-specific duty treatment will apply instead.

This reform affects businesses selling and shipping low-value goods from outside the EU to consumers in EU member states. It also increases the importance of accurate product descriptions, HS classification, country-of-origin data, and alignment with carriers and customs brokers.

One operational detail now matters more than ever: how the shipment is declared at customs. This means understanding the difference between H1, H6, and H7 declaration types.

It’s also worth distinguishing the €3 customs duty from two related but separate charges that readers sometimes conflate with it. The first is the proposed EU-wide handling fee — a fee, not a duty, with an amount and start expected to be confirmed in autumn 2026. The second is national handling fees introduced by individual member states: Italy, for example, introduced a €2 charge on low-value imports from 1 January 2026, and other member states are reported to be considering similar measures. This article focuses specifically on the €3 customs duty and how declaration type affects its calculation. The EU handling fee and national fees are separate obligations and are not covered here.

The legal basis for the €3 duty is Council Regulation (EU) 2026/382. The declaration framework governing how goods are classified and grouped at customs is set out in amendments to the Union Customs Code (UCC) Delegated and Implementing Acts — delegated rules adopted on 30 April 2026, with implementing rules published in the Official Journal on 8 June 2026. The European Commission published operator guidance in June 2026 to support businesses and logistics partners in understanding their obligations under the new regime.