The exemption ended on 1 July 2026. From that date, qualifying low-value ecommerce consignments valued at €150 or less became subject to a temporary €3 customs duty. This temporary measure is likely to apply until 1 July 2028, when the EU Customs Data Hub for ecommerce is expected to come online and normal product-specific customs duties are expected to apply.
Businesses should confirm which declaration type will be used, what classification level is required, whether items will be grouped or split, what data must be supplied, and whether any product types are excluded from simplified treatment.
The duty is imposed on businesses, not collected from consumers at the point of delivery. Responsibility lies primarily with the seller or importer of the goods — in practice, the IOSS holder, the user of a special arrangements scheme, or their indirect customs representative. Only in residual cases, where a member state offers a free web-based citizen declaration facility, would a consumer bear direct responsibility. Businesses should confirm with their customs broker or representative exactly who is responsible for calculation, collection, filing, and remittance under their specific operating model.
Yes. Import VAT already applies to low-value goods imported into the EU. The July 2026 change relates to customs duty on low-value consignments that previously benefited from the €150 duty exemption.
Businesses should prepare accurate product descriptions, HS, CN, and TARIC classifications, country-of-origin data, declared values, seller and buyer information, consignee details, and any required product identifiers. Better data quality can reduce the risk of delays, undercollection, or mismatches between checkout estimates and customs outcomes.
No. The €3 customs duty is a separate charge from two other fees readers sometimes conflate with it. The proposed handling fee is an EU-wide fee — not a duty — with an amount expected to be confirmed in autumn 2026. Some member states have also introduced their own national handling fees: Italy introduced a €2 charge on low-value imports from 1 January 2026, and other member states are considering similar measures. These are distinct obligations from the €3 customs duty covered in this article.