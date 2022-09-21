FBA inventory in Pennsylvania doesn’t give FBA sellers a sales tax obligation

Your marketplace inventory may not give you an obligation to collect Pennsylvania sales tax after all.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue maintains that having inventory in Pennsylvania establishes a physical presence — and therefore a sales tax obligation — for out-of-state marketplace retailers. Based on this assertion, it’s seeking the right to collect back sales tax from remote Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sellers. FBA sellers fighting the assessment with the help of the Online Merchants Guild won an important victory on September 9, 2022.

In Online Merchants Guild v. Hassell, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania determined FBA inventory is not sufficient to establish a sales tax collection requirement for nonresident FBA sellers.

“After careful review,” the opinion reads, “we hold that Revenue has failed to provide sufficient evidence that non-Pennsylvania businesses selling merchandise through the FBA Program (FBA Merchants), and whose connections to the Commonwealth were … limited to the storage of merchandise by Amazon in one of Amazon’s Pennsylvania warehouses, have sufficient contacts with the Commonwealth such that Revenue can mandate they collect and remit sales tax.”

Likewise, the department cannot require the FBA merchants to pay Pennsylvania personal income tax.

There are likely two things at play, says Scott Peterson, vice president of Government Relations at Avalara. “First, the court must believe that having physical presence in Pennsylvania can only be done intentionally and directly. Second, the court is offended that the state is trying to make small, out-of-state merchants pay back taxes after agreeing to not hold the world’s largest retailer equally liable.”