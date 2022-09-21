FBA inventory in Pennsylvania doesn’t give FBA sellers a sales tax obligation

Peterson may be right about the court being offended by how the state has treated Amazon versus Amazon’s sellers. As the opinion describes the facts, it sure sounds like Pennsylvania was helping Goliath while squashing David.
The opinion explains how Amazon agreed to voluntarily collect and remit Pennsylvania sales tax starting September 1, 2012 — but only for goods owned and sold by Amazon itself (i.e., direct sales). Amazon didn’t start collecting or remitting tax on third-party sales until April 1, 2018, when Pennsylvania’s marketplace facilitator law took effect.
The opinion also describes how Amazon isn’t liable for any sales tax owed for FBA sales made prior to April 1, 2018, thanks to a 2018 agreement between Amazon and Pennsylvania.
Apparently no such agreement was made on behalf of FBA sellers, because as early as 2017, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue began “developing a strategy for collecting sales tax from FBA Merchants that had a physical presence in the Commonwealth.” Per the opinion, “FBA Merchants, who were not parties to the 2018 Agreement, remained obligated to pay any outstanding sales tax for pre-April 1, 2018 FBA sales and for any FBA sales made after that date ‘if Amazon messed up’ and failed to collect sales tax.”
The department doesn’t appear to have acted right away, but in 2021, it sent FBA merchants (Online Merchants Guild members) a Business Activities Questionnaire Request that read “storing property, including inventory, at a distribution or fulfillment center or at any other location within Pennsylvania, constituted a physical presence that created tax obligations.”
The recipients were offered an opportunity to participate in a voluntary compliance program that would limit the lookback period so long as they submitted the request within 15 days. Failure to provide the requested information would “result in additional enforcement actions and the business [would] forfeit any penalty relief or limited lookback provisions provided by the Compliance Program.”
It seems that no FBA merchants have received a sales tax assessment based on their Amazon inventory as of yet. If the September 9 ruling in Online Merchants Guild v. Hassell stands, none will.