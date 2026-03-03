February 2026 monthly roundup

In February 2026, lawmakers advanced proposals that could affect sales tax holidays, grocery sales tax, B2B service taxation, retail delivery fees, and economic nexus rules. The U.S. Supreme Court also ruled that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs, reshaping the legal landscape for U.S. trade policy. At the same time, President Trump established new tariffs under Section 122.
No major statewide rate reductions took effect in February 2026, but rate changes are under consideration. For example, New Jersey could lower its statewide sales tax rate from 6.625% to 6%, and Tennessee may reduce its grocery sales tax. Businesses should monitor pending legislation, as rate changes could take effect later in 2026.
No economic nexus threshold eliminations took effect in February 2026, but New Jersey is considering removing its transactions threshold requirement. If enacted, remote sellers would need to register based solely on meeting the state’s sales revenue threshold, expanding compliance obligations for some multistate sellers.
Yes. Nevada sales and use tax returns are due by the 20th of the month following the reporting period, as of January 2026. Nationwide, businesses should watch for potential changes tied to proposed retail delivery fees, sales tax holidays, and exemptions that could affect filing and reporting requirements later in the year.
Multistate sellers must monitor and comply with changing sales tax laws in all states where they have sales tax nexus. Proposed changes to nexus rules, rates, retail delivery fees, and taxability rules all raise compliance risk, as do shifting tariff rules.