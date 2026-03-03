February 2026 monthly roundup

Washington state considers revising sales tax base … again. Washington started taxing numerous B2B services on October 1, 2025. Now, the Legislature is looking to exempt some of the newly taxable services. It could also temporarily waive penalties and interest for taxpayers who inadvertently failed to collect and remit sales tax on newly taxable services.

Sales tax rules related to shipping and delivery can be hard to unravel. To get sales tax right on online orders for delivery, you need to know how the ship-to state taxes shipping, handling, and delivery fees. Our state-by-state guide on how to handle sales tax on shipping unpacks their policies.

Alaska seriously considers state sales tax. Five states currently don’t have a general state sales tax: New Hampshire, Oregon, Montana, Alaska, and Delaware, the NOMAD states. We’ll have to come up with a new acronym if Alaska establishes a state sales tax, as Senate Bill 227 proposes. MOND? DOMN?

South Carolina considers new sales tax holidays. South Carolina has offered an annual tax-free weekend for years and may soon provide one or more additional sales tax holidays. The South Carolina Legislature could turn the existing tax-free weekend into a tax-free month, establish a new disaster-preparedness tax holiday, and/or create a sales tax holiday specifically for small businesses.

Nevada moved sales tax filing deadlines earlier. Until recently, many Nevada taxpayers had until the last day of the month to file and pay Nevada sales and use tax. Effective January 2026, Nevada sales and use tax returns and payments are due by the 20th of the month following the reporting period.

Tennessee may lower food taxes. Groceries in Tennessee are subject to a reduced state sales tax plus applicable local sales taxes. The Tennessee Legislature is currently considering multiple bills that would reduce or eliminate state and/or local sales taxes on groceries. If any of the bills become law, Tennessee taxes on food for home consumption will change effective July 1, 2026.

The coming year could see notable New Jersey sales tax changes. The Garden State may finally get rid of its transactions threshold for economic nexus, and it could lower its sales tax rate from 6.625% to 6%.

Vermont is considering a retail delivery fee. Vermont was one of about a dozen states to consider a retail delivery fee in 2025. New legislation introduced in February 2026 would impose a 30-cent fee on all retail deliveries by persons required to collect Vermont sales tax starting July 1, 2026.