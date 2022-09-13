Final countdown Making Tax Digital becomes only option

As a reminder, with effect on April 1, 2022, MTD was extended to all UK VAT registered businesses – regardless of their size, turnover, location (both UK and foreign businesses), or whether they voluntarily registered for VAT. The initial ‘soft-landing’ period to allow businesses to get their digital links into place has now ended, and HMRC turning off the ability to file the UK VAT return through the legacy web-based VAT online account is the latest major milestone. Put simply, there is no longer an alternative way of filing the UK VAT return outside of MTD. The only exception is that businesses that file annual UK VAT returns will technically still be able to use their VAT online account until May 15, 2023.