Business tax relief options, including loans for taxes owed

Even armed with knowledge about business tax-relief options, it can feel overwhelming to get started on the process. Take it one step at a time. With the right support in place, you can pay your back taxes while protecting the cash flow of your business.

1. Determine your tax obligations

You can’t do anything else until you understand your tax obligations. Sales and property taxes tend to vary based on location and industry, and other taxes (like payroll) are determined by the size and structure of your business. Speak with a tax professional who understands the nuances of your business. Together, you can determine what type of taxes you owe and how to get started on payment plans.

2. Fill out the necessary forms with the government

You must complete certain business licenses, forms, and registrations in order to collect and remit sales taxes. Make sure your business is properly registered in all the states where you conduct business.

Expanding to new states without the proper paperwork can trigger back tax obligations. Work with your tax professional to determine the best timing for your paperwork. Depending on your state and situation, you may need to file voluntary disclosure agreements or other forms for small business tax loan programs to avoid larger penalties.

3. Choose a lending or payment option

With the guidance of a professional, it’s time to choose the payment options that best suit your business. You’ll have to balance repayment with ongoing operating expenses; both need sufficient funds to move forward without consequences.

You might rely on government programs and repayment plans from the IRS or state and local tax authorities to get caught up. Alternatively, you might opt to draw on private loans or funding to pay the IRS immediately, then pay back the lender over time.

Lenders generally assess risk (and the terms of your loan) by looking at your creditworthiness and cash flow. You’ll qualify for lower interest rates and longer payback periods with better credit or more robust assets. Review all your options to see which will cost the least in the end.

4. Pay back debt in agreed-upon installments

Once you have a plan in place, be sure to stay current on your payments. Whether you’re paying the IRS or state and local tax authorities directly or making payments on a loan, missed or late installments can result in additional interest charges or other fees. These can make it even more difficult to keep up and can eat into funds for crucial operating expenses.

5. Prepare for next tax season

It can be easy to fall into a perpetually behind payment cycle with taxes. They can come due again while you still feel like you’re trying to catch up on previous years. As you make plans for back taxes, look ahead to future years. Put systems into place so that you’re not caught off guard again. This can include new technology, additional finance professionals on your team, or clearer cash flow forecasting tools.