Business tax relief options, including loans for taxes owed

Back taxes are unpaid tax debts from a previous filing period or tax year. A business may owe back taxes to the IRS, a state tax agency, or a local tax authority if it underpaid, missed a payment, filed incorrectly, or failed to account for new tax obligations.
Yes, some businesses use loans or lines of credit to pay taxes owed. This can allow the business to pay the tax authority up front, then repay the lender over time. Before choosing this option, compare the loan’s interest rate, fees, repayment terms, and total cost against other tax-relief options.
Small business tax-relief options may include IRS installment agreements, short-term payment extensions, Offers in Compromise, penalty abatement, state or local hardship programs, and private financing. The right option depends on your balance owed, cash flow, assets, and ability to repay.
It depends on your business’s financial situation. A government payment plan may let you repay the tax authority directly over time, while a loan may help you resolve the tax debt sooner and manage repayment through a lender. Review interest, penalties, fees, documentation requirements, and cash flow impact before deciding.
To reduce the risk of future back taxes, review your tax obligations regularly, especially after expanding into new states, hiring employees, changing products or services, or entering new jurisdictions. Tax compliance software, cash flow forecasting, and guidance from a tax professional can help your business stay current.