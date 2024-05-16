Florida to have 5 more sales tax holidays in 2024

On May 7, 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill establishing five more Florida sales tax holidays for 2024: Two sales tax holidays for disaster preparedness, one back-to-school sales tax holiday, a tax-free period for tools and equipment, and a monthlong sales tax holiday for admissions charges plus a host of outdoor and recreation items. These are in addition to four 2024 sales tax holiday holdovers from 2023.

The first new 2024 Florida sales tax holiday starts June 1, giving affected businesses less than a month to set systems up to comply with the requirements. Fortunately, Florida has provided a version of these tax-free periods in the past, and the Florida Department of Revenue wasted no time in publishing guidance for businesses and consumers.

Here’s what you need to know.