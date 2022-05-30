Four must-know pitfalls of US sales tax

One of the essential aspects of the USA's indirect tax obligations is their economic nexus. It is also important to know when your business might hit this nexus and what happens when you cross this threshold. First, let’s understand what a nexus is. In a nutshell, a nexus is having a significant presence in the state. In the U.S, individual states require businesses to charge sales tax if that business has a nexus in the state. Let’s understand what are the factors that contribute to creating a nexus. A business will have reached an economic nexus when it has a physical presence in the USA i.e. it has a specific office, warehouse, factory or a store. Other factors that contribute to this economic nexus is the presence of personnel like employees, contractors etc. If your non-resident Indian business is simply sending products to the USA, you must remember, storing goods for sale in a state also contributes to a sales tax nexus. Once your business reaches or crosses this nexus, you will be liable to collect and consequently file sales tax. This means you will be required to apply for a sales tax permit. On obtaining a sales tax permit, the state will assign you a filing frequency. This is usually on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis. The higher your revenues from the business, the higher your frequency of filing sales tax returns. Avalara can help your business review and determine its nexus footprint in each jurisdiction and help you register for sales tax.