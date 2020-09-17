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Sep 17, 2020

France delays VAT groups to 2023

Richard Asquith

France is to postpone the option for related companies to form VAT groups, with a single, unified VAT return. There is already a basic grouping system in place.

 

The introduction of a full VAT grouping, enabling nominated business is now being delayed one year to January 2023 – instead of January 2022

 

France already operated an optional VAT consolidation regime. However, it does not allow for exempt supplies between businesses within the nominated businesses. It is limited to sharing VAT credits, thus helping with cash flows.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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