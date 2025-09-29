Even the best cyclist needs a strong support team. For businesses, success depends on cross-functional collaboration. Finance, tax, and IT teams must work together to align systems and workflows. ERPs must be configured to generate structured invoices in mandated formats. IT teams must prepare for secure data flows and API connections. Tax teams need visibility to ensure reporting aligns with France’s changing compliance rules.

Map out integration touchpoints between ERP, approved platform, and PPF

Think of your ERP system as the rider, your approved platform as the support vehicle, and the PPF as the race checkpoint. To stay ahead of the competition, each handoff must be smooth and precise. Mapping integration touchpoints means identifying exactly where and how data flows:

Invoice generation: Your ERP produces invoice data. You’ll need to confirm whether it’s already structured in the mandated formats (Factur-X, UBL, CII) or requires transformation.

Your ERP produces invoice data. You’ll need to confirm whether it’s already structured in the mandated formats (Factur-X, UBL, CII) or requires transformation. Validation and enrichment: The approved platform checks compliance rules, enriches the invoice with additional fields (such as tax codes or buyer identifiers), and then prepares it for submission.

The approved platform checks compliance rules, enriches the invoice with additional fields (such as tax codes or buyer identifiers), and then prepares it for submission. Transmission to PPF: Once validated, the approved platform passes data to the PPF (and in return, receives acknowledgements and status updates).

Once validated, the approved platform passes data to the PPF (and in return, receives acknowledgements and status updates). Feedback loop: Those status updates flow back to your ERP for reconciliation, so finance teams always know whether invoices have been accepted, rejected, or are pending.

Without clearly mapping these touchpoints, you risk data black holes where information doesn’t flow back to the right team — like losing contact with your support car mid-race.

Review data quality in existing systems to avoid rejected invoices

Even the strongest cyclist won’t win if the bike chain keeps slipping. In the same way, poor data quality is one of the fastest ways to derail compliance.

Under the French mandate, invoices can be rejected if mandatory fields are missing or incorrect, if customer identifiers don’t match, or if tax amounts are calculated incorrectly. Rejected invoices delay payments, disrupt cash flow, and increase compliance risk. To prepare:

Audit master data: Ensure customer, supplier, and your own records, VAT IDs, and addresses are complete and up to date.

Validate tax logic: Check that VAT rates and exemptions are applied consistently across products and services.

Standardise formats: Confirm your ERP outputs and input structured data in the required schemas.

Implement data governance: Set up rules and controls so errors are caught before invoices leave the ERP.

Treat this step as a pre-race bike check. The smoother your data runs, the better oiled your bike is, and the fewer breakdowns you’ll face when the French mandate goes live.

Establish clear roles and responsibilities across your teams

In the Tour de France, every rider has a role — the sprinter, the climber, the domestique — and the team only succeeds when everyone knows their job. The same principle can apply to your business when preparing for the French e-invoicing mandate. Multiple departments will need to be ready, and confusion over ownership can lead to delays, errors, or missed deadlines. To avoid this, businesses should establish a clear accountability framework:

Finance teams should take ownership of invoice accuracy, tax coding, and reconciliation to ensure invoices match contractual and regulatory requirements.

should take ownership of invoice accuracy, tax coding, and reconciliation to ensure invoices match contractual and regulatory requirements. IT teams should manage system integrations, API connections to approved platforms, and data security to ensure data flows without interruption.

should manage system integrations, API connections to approved platforms, and data security to ensure data flows without interruption. Compliance and tax teams should interpret DGFiP rules, monitor updates, and ensure reporting processes align with legal requirements.

A steering committee could be appointed to coordinate across departments, set milestones, and monitor progress. When everyone knows their role in the “peloton”, your business is better positioned to move in sync towards the compliance finish line. With reduced chances of a crash.

Checkpoint: Have you identified key integration touchpoints for structured invoicing?