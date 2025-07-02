France’s e-invoicing reform: Summer 2025 updates

1. Define your strategy
Start by selecting your receiving PDP. Many offer opt-in forms to begin directory designation. Use your SIREN number — the primary routing key — and confirm that your PDP supports your ERP and workflows.
If your organisation issues invoices, determine whether you’ll delegate issuance to a PDP. This will require a formal invoicing mandate.
2. Adapt your ERP
Ensure your systems can handle:
- Structured invoice formats aligned with Z12-012
- Lifecycle status updates (e.g., received, validated, rejected, paid)
- Directory resolution logic
Integration between your ERP and PDP should be high priority in the second half of 2025.
3. Prepare for e-reporting
Model flows for non-invoiced transactions, such as business-to-consumer (B2C) and cross-border sales, which must still be reported under France’s reform.
Review your tax data models: Identify the mandatory fields, check that VAT breakdowns are complete, and ensure your systems can capture net/gross amounts, transaction types, and reporting obligations per document.