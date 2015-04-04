Freelancers, independent contractors, and taxes

It's easy to imagine freelances having the most elegant of lives. They work at a wood table in a trendy cafe, fingers poised to create something amazing on their Macbook Pro - and get paid for it! The reality is freelancers are always hustling; hustling to finish a job, hustling to find more work and hustling to keep up with the ever changing taxation regulations.

Freelancers have at least a couple tax issues they need to understand. The first, and most obvious, is that of income tax. We'll mention that briefly below, but the other is sales tax. Depending on the type of freelance work you are doing, you may find yourself selling taxable goods that require sales tax to be collected and remitted to state or local taxing authorities.