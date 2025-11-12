FrontStream, which currently employs approximately 70 people spread across the United States and Canada, initially managed sales tax using a time-consuming and error-prone Excel-based system. Each time the company established nexus with another state, whether due to employee location or revenue thresholds, they manually calculated sales tax by researching the tax rate on individual state websites.

This changed significantly in January 2019, when FrontStream migrated from Microsoft Dynamics GP to Oracle NetSuite. At the same time, the landmark South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision prompted the team to reconsider their manual processes, as their tax obligations grew exponentially. With support from the company’s private equity owners, FrontStream chose to automate tax compliance — an opportunity they saw as a chance to streamline operations and prepare for growth through acquisitions.