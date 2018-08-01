Germany advances marketplace VAT liability bill

The draft bill would require marketplaces to verify that merchants are German VAT registered, plus collect background information including:
- the full name and address of the seller;
- the tax number of the seller, and if appropriate the VAT ID number;
- the start and end dates for validity of the certificate for the above;
- the place where dispatch or shipping begins, and the destination; and
- the date, and quantity of sales.
Alternatively, they can seek a digital tax certificate from the tax authorities that the seller is up-to-date with their VAT compliance. If this is not satisfied, and the marketplace continues to allow the seller to market on their platform, then it would be held liable for any unpaid VAT.
Non-EU sellers will have to appoint a VAT representative / agent to obtain their tax certificate. This agent must be resident in Germany or an authorised party in another EU country.