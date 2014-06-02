Germany postpones introduction of single VAT rate

The proposal was produced by the Bundestag Finance Committee, with the aim of simplifying and reducing compliance burden on businesses. However, the Finance Ministry estimated that it would leave a revenue shortfall of over €8 billion per annum.
In addition to any shortfall, the reduced VAT rate is a useful tool to promote key social and economic activities. For example, hotel accommodation and books are subject to the reduced German VAT rates.
The plan follows a similar attempt in the Czech Republic to consolidate its VAT rates at 17%. This too has been side-lined.
Germany last raised its standard VAT rate in 2007 from 16% to 19% to fund cuts to labour taxes.